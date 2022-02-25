Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkami Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 868,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $49.32.
In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,062 over the last 90 days.
ALKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.
About Alkami Technology
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
