Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkami Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALKT stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 868,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,062 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 473.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 402,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 67,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

