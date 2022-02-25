Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock traded down $9.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $662.92. The stock had a trading volume of 95,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $605.14 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $669.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.