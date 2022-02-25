Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

LNT opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,224 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 732,830 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

