Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.670-$2.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

