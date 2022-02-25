Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading 18.9% Higher

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.
Allied Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALOD)
