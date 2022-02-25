Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading 18.9% Higher

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Get Allied Resources alerts:

Allied Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.