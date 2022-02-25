Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.56.

NYSE ALSN opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

