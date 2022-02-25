Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,482. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $39.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

