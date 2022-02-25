Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $275.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.77. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

