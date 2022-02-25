AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $28,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $127,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,280 shares of company stock valued at $357,092. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $9.12 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $595.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlloVir Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.