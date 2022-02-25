Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 1,868,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,469. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
