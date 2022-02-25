Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Purchases $17,533,668.69 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 932,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $51,750,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.