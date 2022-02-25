Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) & Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Critical Review

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altra Industrial Motion and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus target price of $62.26, suggesting a potential upside of 42.84%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion 1.46% 10.33% 5.04% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.49 -$25.50 million $0.41 106.32 Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altra Industrial Motion.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists of brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

