Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $175.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amedisys traded as low as $122.12 and last traded at $147.93, with a volume of 704741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.90.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.60.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.