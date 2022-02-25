America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

ATAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,697. The company has a market capitalization of $438.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.58. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.