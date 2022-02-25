American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Up 10.1%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 55,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,715,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $963.96 million, a P/E ratio of 281.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

