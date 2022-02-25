American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

