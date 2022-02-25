American International Group Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $323.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.66 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

