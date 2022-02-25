American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $562.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $636.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $501.67 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

