American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX opened at $509.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

