American International Group Inc. Sells 24,907 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,238 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

