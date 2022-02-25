American International Group Inc. Sells 4,066 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $586.59 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

