American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

