American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 245,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,825. American Software has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $711.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Software by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Software by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Software by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMSWA. Maxim Group raised their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

