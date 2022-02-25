American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post sales of $27.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the lowest is $27.50 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 135,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,166. The firm has a market cap of $232.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.23. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

