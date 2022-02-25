American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.37. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

