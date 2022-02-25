American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Well stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 253,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,640. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

