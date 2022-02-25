American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
American Well stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 253,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,640. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.
In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
