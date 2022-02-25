American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of AMWD traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.74. 204,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $873.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

