Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 827,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver (Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.