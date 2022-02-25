Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $330.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $213.38 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.