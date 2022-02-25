Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.4% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Ameriprise Financial worth $100,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $289.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

