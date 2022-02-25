Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36,425.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

