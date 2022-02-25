Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.33

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

