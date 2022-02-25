Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.81. AMETEK has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

