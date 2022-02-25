Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will report $561.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $555.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.77 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. 582,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,394. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

