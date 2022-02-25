Analysts Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $386.32 million, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Willdan Group has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,739,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 134,008 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,513,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Willdan Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

