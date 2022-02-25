Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post $3.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.36 and the lowest is $3.24. Adobe posted earnings per share of $3.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $13.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $13.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Adobe stock traded down $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.90. 38,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,704. Adobe has a 52-week low of $416.81 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.46.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,585,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

