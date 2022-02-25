Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) to report $19.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.79 billion and the highest is $20.83 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $16.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $73.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.74 billion to $77.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.59 billion to $68.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. 8,007,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

