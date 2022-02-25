Analysts Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.29 Million

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will report $443.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $138,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $973,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $21,462,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANO stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cano Health (CANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.