Analysts Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will report $443.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.10 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $138,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $973,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $21,462,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANO stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

