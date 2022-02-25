Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.85 Million

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to post sales of $102.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.60 million and the highest is $104.41 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $421.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $424.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $453.57 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $460.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

