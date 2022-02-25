Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $141.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,575. Heska has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.46 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $63,789,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,719,000 after purchasing an additional 68,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

