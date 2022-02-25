Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

