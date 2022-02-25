Analysts Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moleculin Biotech.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 1,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,370. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 579,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

