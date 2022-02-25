Analysts Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $15.62 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $57.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.95 million to $58.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.40 million, with estimates ranging from $62.63 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 376,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

