Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

