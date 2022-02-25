Analysts Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of PDM opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 164,648 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.