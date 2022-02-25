Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Plexus reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.94. 3,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

