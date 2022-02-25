Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Stride by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 577,161 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stride by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 300,294 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Stride has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

