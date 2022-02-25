Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will announce $64.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.60 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $54.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.19 million to $239.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $291.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $101,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

