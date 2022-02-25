Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNS. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.71.

UNS stock opened at C$26.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,064.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.20. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$8.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

