Analysts Offer Predictions for Taboola.com, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Taboola.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

